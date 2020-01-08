Bharat Bandh: Trade unions hold protests in Himachal despite snowfall, rain

held protests in Shimla and other parts of Himachal Pradesh in response to the nationwide strike call despite heavy snowfall and rain.

In Shimla, led by CITU State President Vijendra Mehra held protest at Panchayat Bhawan. They raised slogans against the central government.

CPM MLA Rakesh Singha and Mehra also addressed the gathering on the occasion.

Protests were also held in Theog, Rampur, Rohru and Chopal of Shimla district despite bad weather.

In Hamirpur, hundreds of activists of left parties and their affiliated organisations took out a procession through the town, raising slogans against the central government.

The procession started from Hospital Chowk and ended at Gandhi Chowk where a rally was held.

However, shops, business establishments and transport services functioned normally.

At the Gandhi Chowk, left party leaders alleged that even labour organisations of the BJP were against poor people and that policies of central government were anti-people and would cause harm to the poor.