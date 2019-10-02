IIM Calcutta partners with Coursera for two online certificate courses

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Calcutta, is planning to launch two online certificate courses in "Management Science" and "Supply Chain Analytics" for a global audience.

The prestigious B-school has partnered with Coursera, a global online learning platform, to launch the courses which will be delivered fully online.

" Calcutta wants to be at the forefront of using technology to deliver learning and to expand our presence among learners globally," said Anju Seth, Director, Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta.

"Sharing it in on a platform like will allows us to innovate at scale and deliver our programs to a much larger audience - not just within India but across many markets internationally," Seth added.

With this partnership, Calcutta joins the ranks of 170 top universities including Yale, University of Michigan, Stanford and Imperial College of London that offer programs on which has 44 million registered listeners.

According to officials, the certificate courses will provide aspiring managers with an accelerated development of critical skills required to operate modern businesses. Through industry case studies, students will learn to appreciate the power of data-driven decision making. They will learn how to analyze data to solve real-world problems, and develop mathematical and computational models to inform actions.

Learners will have an opportunity to master various programming models through hands on projects. The program will demonstrate actual applications across industries including manufacturing, transport and distribution, finance, agriculture, health among others.

"India is home to some of the best educational institutions in the world. But they remain out of reach for a vast majority due to capacity constraints of on-campus programs. It is one of the reasons why we are so excited about this partnership. It offers an unprecedented opportunity to learners, both in India and abroad, who have always aspired to learn from IIM Calcutta," said Jeff Maggioncalda, CEO of