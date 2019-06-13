Most areas in Odisha get respite from sweltering heat wave

Most parts of Odisha experienced considerable from the sweltering on Thursday with sharp fall in the temperature following norwester rains.

The temperature breached 40 degree Celsius in only seven places, much lower than 15 towns where the mercury had jumped the 40 degree mark on Wednesday, according to the here.

As a few areas in western Odisha recorded high temperature, Titlagarh and Sundargarh in the region were the hottest places in the state with 43 degree Celsius, it said.

The temperature in both Talcher and Malkangiri stood at 41.8 degree Celsius, while it was 40.5 degree in Bolangir, 40.2 degree in Sonepur and 40 degree in Jharsuguda.

The temperature in state capital Bhubaneswar was 34.7 degree Celsius on Thursday from 42.4 degree measures on Wednesday. However, relative humidity in the city stood at 98 per cent, it said.

In Cuttack city, the maximum temperature dropped to 36 degree Celsius from 40.5 degree recorded on Wednesday.

The much needed relief from the scorching heat came following norwester induced overnight rains in many parts of the state. While Keonjhar recorded a rainfall of 42.4 mm, Bhubaneswar was lashed by 34.4 mm rains.

Similarly, rainfall in Talcher was measured at 28 mm, while it was 19.4 mm in Puri, 18.5 mm in Cuttack, 16 mm in Angul, 15.6 mm in Hirakud, 13.2 mm in Sonepur and 11 mm in Paradip, the MeT centre said.

