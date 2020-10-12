No change in govt's borrowing programme for current fiscal: DEA Secy

-
ALSO READ
Govt may look at second stimulus once Covid-19 cases ebb: Expenditure Secy
PM Modi to hold Covid-19 review meeting with CMs of seven states tomorrow
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Concerns over infections among primitive tribes
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Why many hospitals are facing oxygen shortage
India coronavirus dispatch: Covid-19 pandemic and policy solutions
-
The government on Monday said there will be no change in the borrowing programme for the current fiscal, even as it announced steps to stimulate consumer demand during the festival season.
The government in May had increased its market borrowing programme for the current financial year by more than 50 per cent to Rs 12 trillion to meet the increased spending due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
As part of its efforts to stimulate the economy, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a slew of measures to spur demand and ramp up capital expenditure.
Sitharaman said Rs 36,000 crore additional consumer demand will be created (Rs 28,000 crore through LTC voucher scheme plus Rs 8,000 crore through festival advance scheme). Also, Rs 37,000 crore of additional central and state capital expenditure will be incurred.
Total boost to demand is estimated at Rs 73,000 crore by March 31, 2021, she added.
Due to additional measures announced by the government, there will be no change in the borrowing target for the current fiscal, said Economic Affairs Secretary Tarun Bajaj during the media interaction post announcement of stimulus targeted at boosting consumption.
"We have taken into account estimates for the stimulus that we would be taking. At this point of time, our estimate remains at Rs 12 lakh crore for the current fiscal," he said.
Asked how the Centre will ensure spending by people especially government employees, Bajaj said schemes are designed in such a way that you are incentivised for spending.
ALSO READ: Market ends flat after FM announces steps to boost demand; ITC gains 3%
"The scheme details will ensure that you will get the benefit only if by March 31, 2021 you are able to spend the money. If you spend less of money, you will get less of benefit," he added.
This is the third stimulus package since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. The government announced Rs 1.70 trillion Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKP) in March to protect poor and vulnerable from the impact of Covid-19 crisis.
It was followed by Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan package of Rs 20.97 lakh crore in May, largely focussed on supply side and long-term reforms.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU