IPL 2022: Absence of DRS was unlucky for us says CSK coach Fleming

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2022 Chennai Super Kings: Squad & possible Playing 11 post IPL Auction
IPL 2022 CSK vs MI Highlights: Sams, Tilak Varma take Mumbai past Chennai
IPL 2022 PBKS vs CSK Highlights: Dhawans and Arshdeep shine in Punjab win
IPL 2022 MI vs CSK Highlights: Dhoni finishes off in style, Mumbai lose 7th
IPL 2022 SRH vs CSK Highlights: Local lads Ruturaj, Mukesh win it for CSK
-
Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming termed the absence of DRS at the start of their innings as "unlucky", saying it led to a chain of events that didn't go in their favour in the IPL match against Mumbai Indians here.
The absence of Decision Review System due to a short-circuit at the Wankhede Stadium for 10 balls during the start of the innings cost CSK dearly as they became victim of dubious on-field umpiring calls.
While CSK opener Devon Conway failed to get his LBW decision overturned after replays suggested that the Daniel Sams' delivery would have missed the leg-stump by a distance, Robin Uthappa too got out LBW to Jasprit Bumrah in the next over, in what looked like a 50-50 call.
"It was a little bit unlucky that it happened at that time," Fleming said about the absence of DRS at the post-match press conference.
"We were a little disappointed, but that's still part of the game, isn't it? It sort of set off a chain of events that were not in our favour, but we should be better than that. It certainly wasn't a great start."
The five-wicket loss to MI on Thursday ended CSK's IPL campaign this year with two matches remaining.
Although disappointed, Fleming now wants to look at the positives.
"There were really some positive signs. The new ball bowling of Mukesh (Chaudhary) and Simarjeet (Singh) was outstanding. We have been developing Mukesh all throughout the season so it's good for him to be confident of bowling a spell like that.
"They have made some gains so that's a positive with Deepak Chahar coming back into the side, we have some good new ball options. We are really positive about the pairing going forward," he said.
"We haven't been as good as we need to be, we are trying to find some pieces as we move forward."
Out of the play-off race, CSK will now test their bench strength in the remaining games.
"Now that we are out of the competition, we have got the opportunity to play some other guys in the last 2 games and hopefully find something there as well," the coach said.
"We will finish looking for positives and opportunities for next season. We are not going to turn too much over but we do need to improve in some areas."
MI bowling coach Shane Bond hailed his bowlers' comeback in the last few games.
He was particularly effusive in his praise for Bumrah and Sams.
"As a bowling unit we got better in the last 4-5 games, we have been aggressive with the way we bowled.
"Bums has bowled consistently well all season. He is such a consistent performer but often doesn't get the wickets he deserves. I am pleased with the way he has bowled throughout the season," Bond said.
Bond, however, was a bit disappointed with Sams' batting efforts.
"Daniel Sams hasn't shown the talent he has with the bat. We spoke about putting him up the order but unfortunately, he hasn't grabbed that opportunity. It's a move that didn't pay off.
"He would admit that he was disappointed with his performance early in the tournament but he has worked really hard to a comeback with the ball. He has got better and better with the ball," he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor