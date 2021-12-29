PKL: We need to press hard from the start, says UP Yoddha head coach

-
ALSO READ
PKL 2021 auction timings, live telecast, streaming, team's available purse
PKL 2021 auction: Full list of players retained by 12 Kabaddi franchises
PKL 2021: Full list of kabaddi players sold at Pro Kabaddi auction
PKL 2021 auction: Full list of players released by 12 kabaddi franchises
Pro Kabaddi League 2021 to start on Dec 22 in Bengaluru without spectators
-
One nail-biting win and two narrow losses after a spirited performance has denied UP Yoddha a better rank on the points tally as they would have hoped for, but head coach Jasveer Singh is confident about the possibilities and is leaving no stone unturned to address the team's lingering issues in the Pro Kabaddi League season 8.
UP Yoddha, currently placed seventh on the points table, will face sixth-placed Gujarat Fortune Giants in their fourth game on December 29.
The Giants will be taking the mat after a two-day break and will be well rested while the Yoddha will be back on the mat after just a day's break.
The game is expected to be a high-voltage one, given both the teams will be in the fray to earn their second win in the tournament so far.
UP Yoddha, put up a spirited display in a close encounter against Jaipur Pink Panthers but narrowly missed out, losing the game 29-32.
Ahead of the match, UP Yoddha head coach Jasveer Singh said, "We have had really close games so far and I am happy with both our defenders and raiders, but I also realise that we cannot leave the game till the final moments and that's we will have to address in the season ahead. As a team we need to press hard right from the start and I am confident that we will be able to do so from our next game."
UP Yoddha's performance against the Giants statistically isn't the best, but what comes to their advantage is the fact that the last time they locked horns with Gujarat Fortune Giants, the Yoddha dominated the game with a comfortable 33-26 win.
The game is expected to be action packed and full of excitement as UP Yoddha and Gujarat Giants stand at number 7 and 6 respectively on the points table.
--IANS
cs/akm
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor