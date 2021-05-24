Ross Taylor quashes retirement rumours, says age is just a number

-
New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor is in no mood to retire from cricket as he feels "age is just a number" and he is happy playing the game for his country.
The 37-year-old cricketer wants to contribute as much as he can for New Zealand as the batsman thinks he still has a lot to offer to Kiwis.
"I just love playing cricket and playing for my country. I feel like age is just a number and as long as you are still enjoying it and feel like you're good enough and can contribute to the team on and off the field," Taylor said during a virtual press conference.
"I guess once you start getting into your thirties you start thinking about it. I always had the number 35 in mind, I do not know why, I think probably because of the 2019 World Cup," he further said.
"But I did not think just because it was a World Cup that it was time to retire. I have not got a number in mind. Everyone I talk to says you are a long time retired and you know when the right time is."
"I am sure those things will pop up but when I do pull stumps I zm sure it will feel right and it will be the right time for me," Taylor added.
England and New Zealand are gearing up to lock horns in a Test series, beginning June 2. The Kiwis will play two Tests against England before they take on India in the WTC final on June 18.
Taylor feels the two Tests against England will give the Kiwis a slight advantage going into the WTC final.
"Playing these two Test matches gives us a slight advantage but this Indian team have been number one in the world for a long time and had a lot of success over here [in England]," said Taylor.
"I guess we cannot ask for a better schedule leading into the WTC final. At this time of the year bowlers will be relishing the conditions," he added.
