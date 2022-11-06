T20 WC: India beats Zimbabwe by 71 runs, to face England in semifinals

Fancied blanked by 71 runs here on Sunday to set up a semifinal clash against England in the T20 World Cup.

will play England in the second semifinal at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday.

Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul scored blistering half-centuries as posted 186 for five in their last Group 2 match.

In reply, were bowled out for 115 in 17.2 overs.

Opting to bat first after winning the toss, skipper Rohit Sharma was dismissed after making 15, but Rahul carried on to score a 35-ball 51.

Suryakumar then blasted an unbeaten 61 from 25 balls to prop up India. Among India bowlers, Ravichandran Ashwin was the most successful with three wickets.

Brief Scores:



India: 186/5 in 20 overs (KL Rahul 51, Suryakumar Yadav 61 not out; Sean Williams 2/9).

Zimbabwe: 115 all out in 17.2 overs (Ryan Burl 35, Sikandar Raza 34; Ravichandran Ashwin 3/22).

