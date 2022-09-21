JUST IN
Business Standard

Google's new feature allows users to buy train tickets in select countries

Once you select the train that works best, there's a direct link to complete your booking on the partner's website

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Google has announced a new feature that will allow users to buy train tickets in Search in select countries, which will be available in more countries soon.

The users in Germany, Spain, Italy and Japan can now shop for train tickets directly on Google Search, for travel in and around select countries.

Google said it has embedded sustainability into its travel tools.

"For some trips, taking a train might be the more sustainable option, but finding the prices and schedules to get from A to B can take a few separate searches," said Richard Holden, VP of Travel Products at Google.

"Starting today, you can now shop for train tickets directly on Google Search, for travel in and around select countries - including Germany, Spain, Italy and Japan," he mentioned in a blog post late on Tuesday.

Just query something like "Berlin to Vienna trains" and you'll see a new module in the search results that lets you choose your departure date and compare the available options.

Once you select the train that works best, there's a direct link to complete your booking on the partner's website.

"This feature will expand to more locations as we work with other rail providers. We also plan to begin testing a similar feature for bus tickets in the near future to broaden your choices for intercity travel," said Holden.

Moreover, with new filters for both flights and hotels, it's easier to find more sustainable options on Google Search, he added.

--IANS

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, September 21 2022. 16:32 IST

