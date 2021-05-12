Instagram to let users add up to four pronouns on their profiles

-
ALSO READ
Instagram testing vertical feed for Stories to improve user experience
Facebook spent $23 million on Mark Zuckerberg's security in 2020
Facebook, Instagram face another global outage in less than a month
Instagram tests disabling option for users to share feed posts to Stories
Facebook sued for 'predatory' conduct: What it means for social media giant
-
Facebook-owned Instagram has announced to let users add up to four pronouns to their profiles, which they can then display publicly or only to their followers.
It's another way to express yourself on Instagram and the feature is now available in a few countries today with plans for more. The company, however, did not specify which countries have this feature at the moment.
"Now you can add pronouns to your profile with a new field. It's another way to express yourself on Instagram and we've seen a lot of people adding pronouns already, so hopefully this makes it even easier. Available in a few countries today with plans for more," said Vishal Shah, VP of Product at Instagram.
People can fill out a form to have a pronoun added, if it's not already available, or just add it to their bio.
The news comes at a time when a coalition of 44 US Attorneys General has signed a letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg urging Facebook not to launch "Instagram for Kids", citing mental health and privacy concerns.
The "Instagram for Kids" app will allow children under the age of 13 to begin using the popular photo-sharing app. However, the attorneys general urged Facebook to abandon its plans to launch this new platform.
Currently, children under 13 are not allowed to have an Instagram account unless it is explicitly written in the profile description that the account is being managed by a parent or guardian.
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU