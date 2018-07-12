Twitter removes 'locked account'; Trump, Obama's followers see sharp drop

US lost about 100,000 of his 53.4 million followers, while his predecessor saw a significant drop of nearly 400,000 of his 104 million followers as began removing accounts locked by it for their suspicious activity, a media report said.

The move of the site is a part of its efforts to sanitise its platform, rife with spam, trolling and other questionable practices, reported.

has 336 million users logging in monthly, but many of the frozen profiles were not active at least once a month.

The company said the move would affect about six per cent of follower counts across the service and the most popular accounts could experience a significant drop in followers over the next week.

Twitter's Legal, Policy, and Safety Lead Vijaya Gadde acknowledged in a blog post that the move might disappoint some users, but it was necessary to regain

Most people will see a change of four followers or fewer; others with larger follower counts will experience a more significant drop...We understand this may be hard for some, but we believe accuracy and transparency make a more trusted service for public conversation, the Indian-origin Twitter's top said.

The accounts being removed from follower counts could be locked for a variety of reasons, including tweeting a large volume of unsolicited replies or misleading links, the company said.

The locked accounts are not included in the tally of monthly and daily active users that Twitter reports to Wall Street, and the sweep would not affect those metrics, it added.