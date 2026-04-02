West Bengal Assembly election 2026: Can Mamata Banerjee's TMC hold off BJP?

With weeks left for polling, West Bengal is witnessing a high-intensity campaign centred on welfare delivery, corruption allegations, identity politics, and control over local political networks.

Assembly election will take place in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with counting scheduled for May 4. Voting for thewill take place in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with counting scheduled for May 4.

Crucially, West Bengal cannot be read as a single political unit. Voting behaviour varies sharply across regions such as north Bengal, border districts, Jangalmahal, and the Kolkata metropolitan belt, each shaped by distinct mixes of welfare dependence, identity concerns, and organisational strength.

Why does the West Bengal election matter nationally?

The election is one of the most politically significant contests in India—not because of its 294 seats, but because of what it signals.

At its core, it tests whether a strong regional party can withstand sustained expansion by the BJP. It also reflects a broader national question: can the BJP’s growth be halted in a politically complex state like West Bengal?

For the TMC, the stakes are retaining dominance after more than a decade in power. For the BJP, the challenge is converting its rapid rise into a governing majority.

How did Bengal’s politics reach this point?

West Bengal’s current political landscape is the result of a dramatic shift over the past decade and a half. The state was governed by the Left Front for 34 years (1977–2011), one of the world’s longest-running elected communist governments.

Mamata Banerjee-led TMC ended Left rule, positioning itself as a challenger to entrenched political structures. Since then, it has consolidated its dominance, increasing its Assembly tally from 184 seats in 2011 to 215 in 2021. In 2011,-led TMC ended Left rule, positioning itself as a challenger to entrenched political structures. Since then, it has consolidated its dominance, increasing its Assembly tally from 184 seats in 2011 to 215 in 2021.

The BJP’s rise has been the defining counter-trend. It surged to 18 Lok Sabha seats in 2019, narrowed the gap with the TMC, and won 77 Assembly seats in 2021, establishing itself as the principal opposition.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the TMC regained ground with 29 seats against the BJP’s 12, though still below its 2014 peak.

The collapse of the Left Front has effectively transformed Bengal into a bipolar contest between the TMC and BJP.

What has changed since 2021?

Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation. Since the last Assembly election, corruption allegations have moved to the centre of the political contest. Recruitment scams in schools and civic bodies have led to the arrest of senior TMC leaders and sustained action by central agencies such as theand the

The BJP has framed these cases as evidence of systemic governance failure, making corruption a core campaign plank. The TMC has countered by alleging political targeting by central agencies, turning enforcement itself into a political issue.

What does West Bengal’s demography suggest?

West Bengal has over 70 million eligible voters and remains predominantly rural despite the economic weight of Kolkata and other urban centres.

The state has a significant Muslim population, ranging from 35 to 80 per cent in at least 80 Assembly seats across five districts—making it a decisive electoral bloc.

The TMC retains an edge in urban areas, while the BJP has expanded its presence in rural and semi-rural regions.

Region-wise battlegrounds

The contest is being shaped by distinct regional dynamics. North Bengal has emerged as a BJP stronghold, driven by its gains among Rajbanshi and tribal voters. South Bengal, including Kolkata and adjoining districts, continues to favour the TMC.

Jangalmahal remains a key swing belt, with voters shifting between parties based on local issues and organisational strength. Border districts such as Murshidabad and Malda are heavily influenced by identity politics and minority consolidation, giving the TMC a structural advantage.

What role do caste and community play?

While caste has historically been less dominant than class in Bengal’s politics, it remains electorally relevant.

Scheduled Castes, comprising about 23.5 per cent of the electorate, are key swing voters. Communities such as Matuas and Rajbanshis are actively courted by both parties.

Muslims largely consolidate behind the TMC, while Adivasi voters in Jangalmahal and north Bengal have shifted between parties based on local factors.

Upper-caste bhadralok voters remain influential but fragmented.

How are religion and border issues shaping the campaign?

Religion and border politics are central to the campaign narrative. Issues such as migration from Bangladesh, the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), and debates around voter rolls have intensified political mobilisation.

Both the TMC and BJP are using identity narratives, with rhetoric around demographic change and infiltration gaining prominence.

What are the key economic concerns?

West Bengal’s economy is driven by agriculture, services, and a large informal sector, with uneven industrial growth. Employment remains a major concern, particularly among young voters.

Economic insecurity is often mediated by reliance on government welfare schemes, linking economic concerns directly to political choices.

How central is welfare to this election?

Welfare is a central pillar of the TMC’s political strategy. Its flagship Lakshmir Bhandar scheme covers over 2.2 crore women and provides monthly cash transfers, strengthened further ahead of the election. Additional benefits for frontline workers and targeted groups have expanded this welfare network.

These schemes create direct voter linkages and are widely seen as critical in consolidating women voters. The opposition, however, has sought to frame them as fiscally unsustainable and questioned beneficiary selection, attempting to turn welfare into a political liability.

The election will test whether welfare delivery can offset anti-incumbency after more than a decade in power.

Why does political violence remain a factor?

Elections in West Bengal have historically been associated with political violence and intense booth-level competition. Local party organisation remains critical in determining turnout and outcomes.

A Union Home Ministry report recorded 693 incidents of political violence during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, with 11 deaths. In 2020 local body polls, 663 incidents were reported, with 57 deaths and over 1,300 injured.

A Lokniti-CSDS post-poll survey in 2021 found that around 5 per cent of voters reported being prevented from voting or abstaining due to fear of violence.

As polling approaches, the key question remains whether Bengal votes to retain continuity under Mamata Banerjee or shifts towards the BJP’s promise of change after years of political consolidation.