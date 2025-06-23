Limit on duration for state debt STRIPS may dent demand, say insurers

The Indian central bank's attempt to create a market for separate trading of principal and interest for state government debt may be dampened by rules on the duration of bonds eligible for such securities, top insurers said.
Earlier this month, the Reserve Bank of India enabled Separate Trading of Registered Interest and Principal of Securities (STRIPS) for state debt but said these securities can only be issued for bonds with a residual maturity of up to 14 years.
With about half of state debt supply in longer-duration papers, the regulation could curb demand, mainly from insurance companies which are the biggest investors in STRIPS.
"As far as life insurance companies are concerned, the demand is more for above 20-year papers. I expect the RBI to eventually remove the duration cap in state debt STRIPS and allow STRIPS even for 30-year papers," said Rahul Bhuskute, CIO at Bharti AXA Life Insurance.
STRIPS allow dealers to sell principal and interest payments independently, enhancing liquidity in the state government securities by enabling distinct trading of these components.
Until now, STRIPS were allowed only for central government securities, with no limit on duration.
"Insurance companies have liabilities up to 40-plus years and hence preference is always towards STRIPS with longer maturities," said Sachin Bajaj, executive vice president and chief investment officer at Axis Max Life Insurance.
Bajaj added that insurance companies primarily fulfill their 10-15-year demand through corporate bonds.
Indian states raised ₹1.74 trillion ($20.06 billion) through the sale of bonds in April-June, of which over 50 per cent was borrowed through bonds with more than 14 years duration.
Traders estimate another ₹8 trillion of state bonds will be issued over the next three quarters with a similar maturity pattern.
STRIPS help insurers increase the duration of their asset portfolio as well as improve cash flow matching against certain liabilities, said Ketan Parikh, head of fixed income at ICICI Prudential Life Insurance.
"Typically, insurance companies have a larger appetite for STRIPS beyond 15 years, while pension funds are more active in the 8-15 year STRIP segment," Parikh added.
