Ajmera Realty ends higher after strong Q4 performance

Ajmera Realty & Infra India surged 9.99% to settle at Rs 131.55 after the company reported a 141% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 58.5 crore on a 184.78% increase in total revenue to Rs 431.13 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

EBITDA improved by 141% YoY to Rs 109.6 crore during the period under review. EBITDA margin was 25% in Q4 FY26 as against 30% in Q4 FY25. Profit before tax in Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 86.9 crore, up by 163% from Rs 33 crore posted in Q4 FY25.

The companys carpet area sold for the fourth quarter was 104,742 square feet, down 44% YoY. Sales value and collections were Rs 270 crore (up 8% YoY) and Rs 316 crore (up 74% YoY), respectively.

Dhaval Ajmera, director Ajmera Realty & Infra India, said: The past five years have been truly transformative for our company. Since FY21, we have achieved a staggering 5.1x increase in Net Profit (a 38% CAGR), alongside a 3.1x surge in Revenue and 3.0x in EBITDA. Most importantly, we delivered this aggressive top-line growth & profitability while maintaining strict financial disciplinesuccessfully deleveraging our balance sheet to reduce our Debt-to-Equity ratio to a highly resilient 0.53x from 1.13x in FY21.

FY26 stands as a landmark year for Ajmera Realty, defined by record-breaking operational excellence and the decisive execution of our growth strategy. We have outperformed our annual sales guidance to achieve a historic pre-sales value of Rs 1,701 crore, representing a strong growth of 57% YoY. This momentum was fueled by an overwhelming market response to our new launches, which contributed a staggering 82% of our total sales value. Furthermore, our focus on high-quality receivables led to a 71% YoY growth in collections, setting a new operational benchmark at Rs 1,103 crore.

Our revenue grew significantly by 46% to Rs 1,098 crore YoY in FY26, while our EBITDA and PAT grew by 25% and 24% on YoY respectively. A cornerstone of this years success was our commitment to financial prudence and superior cash flow management. Our collection efficiency improved to 65%, up from 60% in FY25, providing the liquidity to significantly outperform our leverage targets. As a result, we achieved a Debt-to-Equity ratio of 0.53x, well below our annual guidance of 0.85x. This disciplined capital structure further strengthens our balance sheet and provides the requisite capital agility to fund our expansion sustainably.

Looking ahead, we have bolstered our 5x growth engine by adding 5 strategic, asset-light projects with an estimated GDV of Rs 2,433 crore. Despite the exceptionally high base of FY26, we have set an ambitious FY27 pre-sales target of Rs 2,200 crore - a testament to our confidence in the market and our execution capabilities. Our near-term growth will be spearheaded by the unlocking of our Wadala land bank potential alongside a robust launch pipeline for FY27, representing a collective GDV opportunity of Rs 24,918 crore and complemented by steady value realization from our sustenance portfolio. Our core philosophy remains anchored in Robust & Responsible Execution and expanding our footprint in strategic micro-markets to deliver sustained value to our stakeholders.

The company's board of directors also recommended a final dividend of Rs 1 per equity share having face value of Rs 2 each for the financial year 2026. The same is subject to shareholder approval at its upcoming annual general meeting (AGM). The dividend, on approval, will be paid within 30 days of the AGM, the date for which would be intimated in due course of time, the company said.

Ajmera Realty & Infra India (ARIIL), founded in 1968, is a Mumbai-based real estate developer with a legacy spanning over five decades. The company has delivered 100+ projects covering over 20 million sq. ft. and serving 46,000+ customers across residential, commercial, and mixed-use developments. It operates across affordable, mid-income, and premium housing segments, with key presence in Mumbai and Bengaluru. ARIIL holds significant growth potential through strategic land parcels in key micro-markets and is currently pursuing a structured expansion strategy focused on sustainable and disciplined growth.

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