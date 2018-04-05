MARKETS LIVE: Indices open 1% higher, Nifty above 10,250; RBI policy eyed

Sectoral Trend All Sensex contituents trade in green Markets at open At 9:16 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 33,412, up 393 points while the broadr Nifty50 index was ruling at 10,251, up 122 points Markets at pre-open Index Current Pt. Change % Change S&P BSE SENSEX 33,113.31 +94.24 +0.29 S&P BSE SENSEX 50 10,641.40 +43.70 +0.41 S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50 33,396.01 +47.69 +0.14 S&P BSE 100 10,574.07 +38.93 +0.37 S&P BSE Bharat 22 Index 3,470.36 +20.42 +0.59 (Source: BSE) MPC to remain vigilant on potential upside risks The Monetary Policy of the fiscalis unlikely to throw any surprises. A status quo on repo rate at 6 per cent, reiteration of a neutral stance, and a balanced tone of the policy statement is widely expected. This is so, as (i) the macro environment has not changed significantly since the last policy meeting in February, and (ii) clarity on potential risks to inflation or growth as highlighted in the previous policy meeting are still awaited. READ MORE Top trading ideas for today's trade: Buy Cadila Health, sell NMDC Stock: CADILA HEALTH Reco: Buy CMP: Rs 394 On the daily scale the stock witnessed a breakout from a ‘Falling Wedge’ formation. The developing divergence on the intermediate scale also compliments the likely reversal towards the price pattern target around 425-430. Positional longs could be considered with a stop below 372 for a short term target upto 430. READ MORE

opened over 1% higher on Thursday tracking global cues. That apart, Reserve Bank of India's decision on key interest rates due later in the day today is also likely to impact sentiment as trade progresses.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting on April 4-5 - the first in financial year 2018-19 (FY19) - is unlikely to throw any surprises. A status quo on repo rate at 6 per cent, reiteration of a neutral stance, and a balanced tone of the policy statement is widely expected. This is so, as (i) the macro environment has not changed significantly since the last policy meeting in February, and (ii) clarity on potential risks to inflation or growth as highlighted in the previous policy meeting are still awaited.

In the global markets, Asian bounced from two-month lows on Thursday as world equities recovered from a selloff triggered by escalating Sino- trade tensions, with investors hoping a full-blown between the world’s two biggest economies can be averted.

Sentiment was lifted as the United States expressed willingness to negotiate a resolution to the trade fight after the proposed tariffs on $50 billion in Chinese goods prompted a quick response from Beijing that it would retaliate by targeting key American imports.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific outside Japan rose 0.2 per cent, a day after it hit its lowest level in almost two month. Japan’s Nikkei gained 1.2 per cent.

On Wall Street on Wednesday, the S&P 500 gained 1.16 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.45 per cent, clawing back heavy losses of more than 1.5 per cent right from earlier in the session.

