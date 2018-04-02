MARKETS LIVE: Indices open higher, Nifty above 10,150 mark on global cues

Sectoral Trend Sensex gainers and losers Markets at Open At 9:16 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 33,096, up 127 points while the broader Nifty50 index was ruing at 10,166, up 52 points INTERVIEW OF THE DAY Our Sensex target for December 2018 is 36,900: Citi India's Abhinav Khanna As markets enter the new financial year and the long-term capital gains tax on the sale of stock investments kicks in, ABHINAV KHANNA, head of equities, Citi India, tells Puneet Wadhwa that he remains optimistic on the medium-to-long term growth of India, led by consumption recovery and the green shoots visible in the capex cycle. READ MORE Abhinav Khanna, Head of equities, Citi India Equinomics View of the Economy and Markets In stock markets, we are entering new fiscal year today. Unfortunately, this new fiscal year FY2019 is likely to experience a lot of volatility due to political events, steep rally in oil prices, global trade wars, etc. Fund managers may face some stress due to unfavorable macro market conditions this year. However, it is very important for the investors to keep in mind the historically proven fact that those who utilize the bear market to accumulate good quality value stocks at every major fall are the ones who make sizeable equity wealth in the markets. Year 2013 was the latest example – due to wrong perceptions, MRF crashed to around Rs.6000 level and JB Chemicals to as low as Rs.68. Many retail investors lost faith in the fund managers and pulled out money at those levels also. Certainly it is most unlikely that we will make that kind of multiple returns from the current levels in 2019. But the point is that a simple theory of “Law of Demand” has solid relevance in the stock markets. Lower the price, higher should be the demand for stocks – only stipulation is that the quality (in terms of valuation, management and balance sheet) of the stocks should be unquestionable. We at Equinomics, will try our best to minimize the errors in stock selection in this new fiscal year. Major Economic Events This Week (Source: Nirmal Bang)

The benchmark opened on a positive note taking cues from their key Asian counterparts.

The domestic reopen after a gap of four days as they were shut on Thursday and Friday on account of Mahavir Jayanti and Good Friday respectively.

On Wednesday, the Centre’s April-February fiscal deficit came in at Rs 7.15 trillion, a staggering 120.3 per cent of the full-year Revised Estimates (RE) of Rs 5.95 trillion. The official data was released on Wednesday. With numbers for March unreleased, meeting the revised fiscal deficit target of containing the deficit at 3.5 per cent of gross domestic product for the year will be an uphill task minus the expenditure squeeze.

However, the finance ministry asserted that the target will be met, which means expenditure might be curtailed substantially or carried forward to next year.

The domestic investors will now look forward to the Reserve Bank of India's first bi-monthly policy decision of FY19 to be held later this week.

GLOBAL MARKET



Asian began the new quarter on Monday with mild gains following a strong performance by global equities last week, while the dollar held steady ahead of key economic indicators.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific outside Japan rose 0.3 per cent.

South Korea's KOSPI gained 0.6 per cent and Japan's Nikkei advanced 0.55 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 0.25 per cent and Shanghai was up 0.4 per cent.

Wall Street surged last Thursday as technology rebounded, ending a tumultuous first quarter on a high note. Many major financial centers were closed for the Good Friday Easter holiday.

