Ola Electric to open next purchase window for S1 Pro scooter on Mar 17, 18

-
ALSO READ
Pro Kabaddi League 2021 to start on Dec 22 in Bengaluru without spectators
Ola Electric begins rollout of charging points for its EVs across India
Ola Electric to have 4,000 EV charging points in 2022: CEO Bhavish Aggarwal
Bhavish Aggarwal-led Ola raises $139 mn, valuation crosses over $7 bn
Apple iPhone 13 Pro review: Many small upgrades together make a big package
-
Ola Electric on Monday said it will open next purchase window for its electric scooter S1 Pro on March 17-18, coinciding with Holi festival.
The Bengaluru-based company said it is also bringing an exclusive special edition colour Gerua', in a beautiful glossy finish.
This colour will only be available for the two days of Holi on March 17 and 18, Ola Electric said in a statement.
"All customers who have reservations will be eligible for an exclusive early access to purchase on 17th while all other customers will be able to buy on 18th of March. The Gerua color can only be purchased on 17th and 18th and will not be available later," the company said.
Customers can also buy any of the other 10 colours the S1 Pro already comes in, it added.
The entirely digital payment process will be through the Ola app only.
"The dispatch of these new orders of Ola S1 Pro from the Ola Futurefactory will start April 2022 onwards and be delivered to customers' doorsteps," it added.
The company is currently ramping up the production and deliveries of the Ola S1 Pro scooter to meet the overwhelming customer demand, the Bhavish Aggarwal-led company stated.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU