10 states account for 74.15 % of new Covid-19 cases: Health Ministry

-
ALSO READ
2,183 fresh coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh; state tally 507,602
Opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh attack govt over fuel price hike
10 killed after truck falls into gorge in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah
15,000 Uttar Pradesh schools switch over to English medium of instruction
Ensure compliance of Covid-19 norms during festival season: CM Adityanath
-
Ten states, including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, reported 74.15 per cent of the new COVID-19 cases reported in a day, the Union health ministry said on Saturday.
It also said 12 states are displaying an upward trajectory in daily cases. These are Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Bihar and West Bengal.
A record single-day rise of 3,46,786 coronavirus cases pushed India's tally of infection to 1,66,10,481, while active cases crossed the 25-lakh mark, according to the ministry's data updated on Saturday.
The death toll rose to 1,89,544 with a record 2,624 more fatalities in a day, the data updated at 8 am showed.
"Ten states -- Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Rajasthan -- reported 74.15 per cent of the new cases," the ministry said in a statement.
Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Kerala cumulatively account for 66.66 per cent of India's total active cases.
The Union health ministry said the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 13.83 crore.
These include 92,68,027 healthcare and 1,18,51,655 frontline workers who have taken the first dose, and 59,51,076 healthcare and 61,94,851 frontline workers who have taken the second one.
Also, among the senior citizens, 4,91,45,265 have taken the first dose and 71,65,338 the second dose. Among those between 45 and 60 years, 4,66,71,540 got the first dose of vaccine and 21,32,080 the second dose of vaccine.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU