956 new Covid cases take Delhi's tally to 149,460; toll climbs to 4,167

recorded 956 fresh cases on Thursday, taking the tally in the city to over 1.49 lakh,whilethe death toll from the disease mounted to 4,167, authoritiessaid.

Fourteen fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Health department.

The number of tests conducted on Thursday stood at 15,356.

On Wednesday, the daily cases count was 1,113 while 14 deaths were reported.

The activecases tally on Thursday rose to 10,975,from 10,946 theprevious day.

On June 23, the national capitalhad reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947 till date.

The death toll from COVID-19 in stood at 4,153 on Wednesday.

The bulletin on Thursday said the death toll from infection has risen to 4,167 andthe total number of cases has climbed to 1,49,460.

