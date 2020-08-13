JUST IN
956 new Covid cases take Delhi's tally to 149,460; toll climbs to 4,167

Delhi recorded 956 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the tally in the city to over 1.49 lakh,whilethe death toll from the disease mounted to 4,167, authoritiessaid.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A healthcare worker wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) collects a sample using a swab from a woman to conduct tests for Coronavirus diseases (COVID-19) amid the spread of the disease in New Delhi.

Fourteen fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi Health department.

The number of tests conducted on Thursday stood at 15,356.

On Wednesday, the daily cases count was 1,113 while 14 deaths were reported.

The activecases tally on Thursday rose to 10,975,from 10,946 theprevious day.

On June 23, the national capitalhad reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947 till date.

The death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 4,153 on Wednesday.

The bulletin on Thursday said the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 4,167 andthe total number of cases has climbed to 1,49,460.

First Published: Thu, August 13 2020. 19:35 IST

