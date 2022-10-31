JUST IN
Dengue infection tally crosses 2,000-mark in Delhi, over 1,200 cases in Oct
Supreme Court deprecates 'regressive' two-finger test on rape victims
Delhi L-G sets up panel to ease licensing processes for restaurants, hotels
Scientists say GM mustard production can start from this rabi itself
Order putting sedition law on hold to continue, SC grants time to Centre
World leaders express grief over loss of lives in Gujarat bridge collapse
Four arrested in Morbi bridge collapse case, death toll reaches 134: Police
Recovery tracker: Decline in railway freight numbers, air traffic
After Morbi mishap, suspension bridge in Odisha closed for repair works
Sneak peak into major bridge collapse incidents in India in recent past
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Supreme Court deprecates 'regressive' two-finger test on rape victims
Business Standard

Dengue infection tally crosses 2,000-mark in Delhi, over 1,200 cases in Oct

Out of the total reported cases, 693 were reported in September

Topics
Dengue | Dengue cases | dengue in India

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

coronavirus, dengue
No death has been reported so far this year due to the disease while in 2021, dengue had claimed 23 lives, the report said

Over 1,200 cases of dengue have been reported in the national capital in October, taking the infection tally of the vector-borne disease beyond the 2,000-mark so far this year, according to a civic report issued on Monday.

The 1,238 cases, recorded till October 26, is more than half of the total number of cases of dengue logged this year.

The city has also recorded 200 cases of malaria and 40 cases of chikungunya this year, the report said.

The dengue infection tally had stood at 1,876 till October 19.

Nearly 300 new cases were logged in the week that followed, taking the total number of cases of dengue reported this year in Delhi to 2,175 till October 26, according to the report released by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

Out of the total reported cases, 693 were reported in September.

It is also the highest number of dengue cases logged during the January 1-October 26 period since 2017, when the corresponding figure was 3,829, the report stated.

No death has been reported so far this year due to the disease while in 2021, dengue had claimed 23 lives, the report said.

In 2015, the city had witnessed a massive dengue outbreak, with the number of cases crossing 10,600 in October. It was Delhi's worst dengue outbreak since 1996.

According to the MCD report issued on Monday, the city recorded 23 dengue cases in January, 16 in February, 22 in March, 20 in April, 30 in May, 32 in June, 26 in July and 75 in August.

Cases of vector-borne diseases such as dengue and malaria are usually reported between July and November, sometimes stretching till mid-December.

According to officials of the MCD's health department, symptoms of vector-borne diseases include high fever, headache, rash and muscle and joint pain, which are quite similar to that of COVID-19 which also include fever or chills, muscle or body aches, fatigue and headache among others.

Last year, 9,613 dengue cases were recorded in the city, the highest since 2015, along with 23 deaths the highest since 2016.

In 2018, Delhi had reported 1,595 dengue cases during the January 1-October 26 period, according to the report. The corresponding figures in 2019, 2020 and 2021 were 1069, 612 and 1,537, respectively.

Ten deaths each were reported due to dengue in 2016 and 2017, four in 2018 and two in 2019.

The official data showed that 4,431 dengue cases were recorded in Delhi in 2016, 4,726 in 2017, 2,798 in 2018, 2,036 in 2019 and 1,072 in 2020.

The MCD report stated that breeding of mosquito larvae has been found at 1,55,312 households this year till October 26.

Authorities have issued 1,09,505 legal notices for mosquitogenic conditions, and 42,928 prosecutions were launched so far.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Dengue

First Published: Mon, October 31 2022. 19:13 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.