Global Prosperity Index: Bengaluru at 83; check which cites cracked top-10

#83 Bengaluru
Bengaluru emerged as India's highest ranked city, at No. 83, in a new index that listed 113 cities worldwide for their initiatives in promoting economic and social inclusivity.
#107 Mumbai
Mumbai is ranked at 107th spot. The first-ever Prosperity & Inclusion City Seal and Awards (PICSA) Index, released in the Basque Country capital of Bilbao in northern Spain on Thursday evening, is designed to showcase not only the quantity of economic growth of a city but also its quality and distribution across populations. Bilbao, the host city of the new index, is ranked at 20.
#101 Delhi
#10 Geneva, Europe
For the index, the cities were assessed on comparable data from the main focus areas by a jury of experts and business leaders. These assessments then produced an overall score for each city's inclusive prosperity, allowing them to be ranked based on a wide range of measures.
#9 Kiel, Europe
Kiel is a port city on Germany’s Baltic Sea coast.
#8 Ottawa, North America
By measuring performance of cities across different pillars of inclusive prosperity, as the PICSA Index does, policy makers can identify high performers in specific domains and establish roadmaps of best practices.
#7 Oslo, Europe
Oslo, the capital of Norway, sits on the country’s southern coast at the head of the Oslofjord.
#6 Taipei, Asia
Taipei, which is the only Asian city to make it into the top 20, came at 6th place.
#5 Helsinki, Europe
The higher end of the list is dominated by European cities, with 15 of the top 20, joined by four North American cities (Ottawa in 8th place; Washington DC ranked 11th; Seattle in 14th and Boston in 16th).
#4 Luxembourg, Europe
Luxembourg is a small European country, surrounded by Belgium, France and Germany.
#3 Copenhagen, Europe
It is the first time that the world's major cities have been ranked not just by the size and health of their economy, but for their efforts to build inclusive and prosperous environments for all its citizens.
#2 Vienna, Europe
Vienna, the Austrian capital in second place, scores close to top marks on healthcare.
#1 Zurich, Europe
Zurich, as the number one, scores strongly across all measures, particularly on quality of life, work, housing, leisure, safety, and education with the Swiss higher education system attaining an especially high score.
