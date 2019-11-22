JUST IN
Global Prosperity Index: Bengaluru at 83; check which cites cracked top-10

Delhi at 101 and Mumbai at 107 are the other Indian cities to make at the index. The top 20 were awarded a PICSA Seal for promoting inclusive prosperity

BS Web Team & Agencies  |  New Delhi 

#83 Bengaluru
1 / 13
 

Bengaluru emerged as India's highest ranked city, at No. 83, in a new index that listed 113 cities worldwide for their initiatives in promoting economic and social inclusivity.

#107 Mumbai
2 / 13
 

Mumbai is ranked at 107th spot. The first-ever Prosperity & Inclusion City Seal and Awards (PICSA) Index, released in the Basque Country capital of Bilbao in northern Spain on Thursday evening, is designed to showcase not only the quantity of economic growth of a city but also its quality and distribution across populations. Bilbao, the host city of the new index, is ranked at 20.

#101 Delhi
3 / 13
 

Delhi is ranked 101. Delhi and Mumbai are the other Indian cities to make it to the index. The top 20 awarded a PICSA Seal for promoting inclusive prosperity. 

#10 Geneva, Europe
4 / 13
 

For the index, the cities were assessed on comparable data from the main focus areas by a jury of experts and business leaders. These assessments then produced an overall score for each city's inclusive prosperity, allowing them to be ranked based on a wide range of measures.

#9 Kiel, Europe
5 / 13
 

Kiel is a port city on Germany’s Baltic Sea coast.

#8 Ottawa, North America
6 / 13
 

By measuring performance of cities across different pillars of inclusive prosperity, as the PICSA Index does, policy makers can identify high performers in specific domains and establish roadmaps of best practices.

#7 Oslo, Europe
7 / 13
 

Oslo, the capital of Norway, sits on the country’s southern coast at the head of the Oslofjord.

#6 Taipei, Asia
8 / 13
 

Taipei, which is the only Asian city to make it into the top 20, came at 6th place.

#5 Helsinki, Europe
9 / 13
 

The higher end of the list is dominated by European cities, with 15 of the top 20, joined by four North American cities (Ottawa in 8th place; Washington DC ranked 11th; Seattle in 14th and Boston in 16th).

#4 Luxembourg, Europe
10 / 13
 

Luxembourg is a small European country, surrounded by Belgium, France and Germany.

#3 Copenhagen, Europe
11 / 13
 

It is the first time that the world's major cities have been ranked not just by the size and health of their economy, but for their efforts to build inclusive and prosperous environments for all its citizens.

#2 Vienna, Europe
12 / 13
 

Vienna, the Austrian capital in second place, scores close to top marks on healthcare.

#1 Zurich, Europe
13 / 13
 

Zurich, as the number one, scores strongly across all measures, particularly on quality of life, work, housing, leisure, safety, and education with the Swiss higher education system attaining an especially high score.


First Published: Fri, November 22 2019. 17:44 IST

