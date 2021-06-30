Pvt hospitals need to place orders on CoWIN from July 1 to procure vaccines

-
ALSO READ
Covid vaccine registration for 18 above from today: Things you should know
Coronavirus vaccine registration: FAQs on Covid-19 vaccine, CoWIN, and more
NEET 2021 exam on August 1; know about NEET registration, other details
What did FCI do differently this season to push wheat procurement?
Govt announces new guidelines to curb abuse of social media platforms
-
New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI): Starting July 1, private hospitals in the country will no longer be allowed to directly procure COVID-19 vaccines from manufacturers and have to place orders on the Centre's CoWIN portal.
All private hospitals have to register on CoWIN as a Private COVID Vaccination Centre (PCVC) to participate in the aggregation mechanism. Most hospitals have already registered on the portal, sources stated.
"States and UTs will be informed by MoHFW, about the total quantum of doses available for private CVCs in a month for them. They will aggregate the demand from private CVCs, keeping these quantities in mind," a statement from the Union health ministry said.
There will be no need for approval from the government. Successful submission of the procurement orders on the government portal will be sufficient.
The Union health ministry will facilitate the supply of these vaccines to the private hospitals after payment is made electronically through the NHA portal.
"The likely monthly consumption shall be estimated by multiplying the daily average consumption during the week of the choice of the Private CVC (PCVC) in the previous month by 30. The maximum limit will be twice this quantity," the instructions read.
For example, if for a PCVC, while submitting the order for the month of July 2021, the 7 day period selected by the PCVC is 10 June to 16 June and in that period, if 630 doses are reflected on CoWIN as administered, the daily average number of doses will be 630/7 i.e 90.
Hence, the Maximum Order Quantity (MOQ) for the month of July 2021 = 90 x 30 x 2 = 5,400.
This process has already started. The following refinements in the process to be followed by the hospitals for procurement and supply of vaccines will come into effect from July 1.
ACVCs can place orders for Covishield or Covaxin
Aggregation of demand will be done only for the Serum Institute's Covisheild and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU