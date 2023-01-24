JUST IN
B20 meet: By 2026-27, Gujarat aims to be a $500 bn economy, says minister
Congress to hold press conference across nation on Wednesday
BJP files complaint against Cong on irregularities in 'TenderSURE' projects
PM prioritising energy sector in northeast: Union minister Hardeep Puri
Police arrests SpiceJet flyer for 'unruly behaviour' at Delhi airport
BJP secures majority in 11 urban local bodies in MP, Congress wins in 8
FBI, CBI officials meet to discuss cooperation on technology-based crimes
Municipal House to elect national capital's mayor, deputy mayor today
Fugitive businessman Atul Gupta loses bid to get new S African passport
LIVE: PM Modi working to make Andaman and Nicobar self-reliant, says Shah
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
B20 meet: By 2026-27, Gujarat aims to be a $500 bn economy, says minister
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Students group screens BBC documentary on PM Modi at Hyderabad univ

A section of students of the University of Hyderabad (UoH) has screened the BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on its campus, prompting the University authorities to seek a report

Topics
BBC | Hyderabad University | Narendra Modi

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

Students group screens BBC documentary on PM Modi at Hyderabad univ
Students group screens BBC documentary on PM Modi at Hyderabad univ. Photo: Shutterstock

: A section of students of the University of Hyderabad (UoH) has screened the BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on its campus, prompting the University authorities to seek a report.

The documentary, was screened on Sunday by a group of students under the banner "Fraternity Movement- HCU unit", on the campus of the UoH, also known as Hyderabad Central University (HCU).

However, no permission was sought by the students group from the authorities before screening the documentary and they got know about it only after the members of ABVP complained to the varsity's Registrar in this regard, official sources at UoH said on Tuesday.

The University has asked for a report from its security wing over the matter, they said.

A police official said they have so far not received any complaint over the matter.

Meanwhile, Fraternity Movement in a twitter post on January 21 claimed that the BBC Documentary was screened on by Fraternity Movement- HCU unit.

BBC documentary "India: The Modi Question" which was removed from YouTube screened in HCU by Fraternity Movement- HCU unit, the tweet said.

The Centre had issued directions for blocking multiple YouTube videos and Twitter posts sharing links to the controversial BBC documentary "India: The Modi Question".

The two-part BBC documentary, which claims it investigated certain aspects relating to the 2002 Gujarat riots when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the chief minister of the state, has been trashed by the Ministry of External Affairs as a "propaganda piece" that lacked objectivity and reflected a "colonial mindset".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on BBC

First Published: Tue, January 24 2023. 10:37 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU