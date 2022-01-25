Manipur Assembly elections 2022: NPP releases first list of 20 candidates

-
ALSO READ
Elections in five states from Feb 10-March 7; results on March 10: EC
LIVE: Be proud of EVM, over 3.5 bn have used it since 2004, says CEC
Will get absolute majority in Assembly polls, says Manipur CM Biren Singh
BJP, Congress locked in close battle in Manipur Assembly elections
Congress claims Manipur government violated election Code of Conduct
-
The National People's Party on Monday announced its first list of 20 candidates for Manipur assembly elections with three sitting MLAs, including Deputy Chief Minister Y Joykumar Singh, contesting from their seats.
The party, which is currently in alliance with the BJP, is going it alone in the upcoming polls and has fielded candidates against its ally in all the seats it is contesting.
Y Joykumar Singh will again contest from his Uripok constituency, while NPP's Manipur unit president L Jayantakumar Singh and N Kayisii will seek re-election from Keishamthong and Tadubi assembly segments respectively.
State Sports Minister Letpao Haokip, who had won from Chandel seat on an NPP ticket five years ago, joined the BJP in 2021.
"Three sitting MLAs are among the 20 candidates. Their names were recommended by an election management committee in Manipur and approved by Meghalaya Chief Minister and party chief Conrad K Sangma," an NPP leader said in Shillong.
He also said, "The second list of party candidates for the Manipur polls is likely to be released soon as we are planning to contest in around 40 seats this time."
Y Joykumar Singh had recently said the party has "no plans to make a post-poll alliance with other camps".
The BJP had managed to form the government in 2017 despite having just 21 seats as compared to 28 of the Congress as the saffron camp joined hands with two regional parties -the NPP and the NPF.
The NPP had fielded its nominees in nine constituencies in the 2017 state polls and won four.
The 2022 elections to the 60-member Manipur assembly will be held on February 27 and March 3. The counting votes will be conducted on March 10.
Notably, the NPP had on January 23 released its election manifesto and promised that it would take initiatives for removal of Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), 1958 from Manipur. The party also stressed on protection of rights of indigenous people.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU