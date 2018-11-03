Endurance Technologies standalone net profit rises 29.47% in the September 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 26.45% to Rs 1435.07 croreNet profit of Endurance Technologies rose 29.47% to Rs 94.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 73.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 26.45% to Rs 1435.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 1134.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales1435.071134.91 26 OPM %12.9313.28 -PBDT187.02151.59 23 PBT143.79111.33 29 NP94.5973.06 29
