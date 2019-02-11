Frontier Springs standalone net profit rises 153.25% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 48.34% to Rs 21.05 croreNet profit of Frontier Springs rose 153.25% to Rs 1.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 48.34% to Rs 21.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 14.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales21.0514.19 48 OPM %14.0612.54 -PBDT2.901.48 96 PBT2.391.04 130 NP1.950.77 153
