Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd gains for third straight session

Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 30.65, up 1.32% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 53.63% in last one year as compared to a 24.92% spurt in NIFTY and a 18.22% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 30.65, up 1.32% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.18% on the day, quoting at 15091.6. The Sensex is at 51206.33, down 0.23%. Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd has risen around 1.16% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 29.45% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2588.2, down 0.93% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 64.1 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 60.08 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

