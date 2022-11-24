JBF Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Vishal Bearings Ltd, Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd, Yaari Digital Integrated Services Ltd and Surana Solar Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 24 November 2022.

JBF Industries Ltd crashed 8.66% to Rs 8.23 at 14:29 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 4.35 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 65814 shares in the past one month.

Vishal Bearings Ltd lost 8.47% to Rs 81.05. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 89088 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 54142 shares in the past one month.

Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd tumbled 8.06% to Rs 347. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4656 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 637 shares in the past one month.

Yaari Digital Integrated Services Ltd slipped 7.88% to Rs 30.4. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 84149 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20037 shares in the past one month.

Surana Solar Ltd corrected 7.49% to Rs 22.85. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 87944 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22460 shares in the past one month.

