Maharashtra Seamless Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Easy Trip Planners Ltd, Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd and Cochin Shipyard Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 November 2022.

Maharashtra Seamless Ltd crashed 49.94% to Rs 389.7 at 14:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 30758 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 48622 shares in the past one month.

Easy Trip Planners Ltd lost 4.54% to Rs 65.2. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 13.42 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10.17 lakh shares in the past one month.

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd tumbled 3.61% to Rs 308.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 57138 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 53089 shares in the past one month.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd slipped 3.37% to Rs 852.05. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.87 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.86 lakh shares in the past one month.

Cochin Shipyard Ltd pared 2.99% to Rs 627. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.53 lakh shares in the past one month.

