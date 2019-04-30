Orient Cement Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Vakrangee Ltd, Blue Star Ltd, Steel Ltd and are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 30 April 2019.

Vakrangee Ltd, Blue Star Ltd, Steel Ltd and are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 30 April 2019.

soared 7.19% to Rs 108.8 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21399 shares in the past one month.

spiked 5.83% to Rs 63.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 12.83 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18.94 lakh shares in the past one month.

surged 3.69% to Rs 683.4. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8958 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17092 shares in the past one month.

Steel Ltd jumped 3.27% to Rs 303.45. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.63 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.48 lakh shares in the past one month.

spurt 2.89% to Rs 144.15. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 20496 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32862 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)