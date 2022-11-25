Panama Petrochem Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd, Religare Enterprises Ltd, Suzlon Energy Ltd Partly Paidup and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 November 2022.

Panama Petrochem Ltd spiked 10.99% to Rs 395 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.89 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16967 shares in the past one month.

Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd soared 9.75% to Rs 135.7. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8.56 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.07 lakh shares in the past one month.

Religare Enterprises Ltd surged 9.25% to Rs 186.1. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 56396 shares in the past one month.

Suzlon Energy Ltd Partly Paidup added 7.69% to Rs 5.74. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 19.36 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25.97 lakh shares in the past one month.

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd jumped 7.44% to Rs 24.55. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.34 lakh shares in the past one month.

