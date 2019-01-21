Taliban attack Afghan security base, 18 killed

At least 18 people were killed and 27 others injured after the attacked a security base in Afghanistan's province.

The attack took place at the in the provincial capital of Maidan Shar, reports

A suicide bomber detonated his near the station at around 7 a.m., according to authorities.

The Taliban, while claiming responsibility, also said that a group of attackers has stormed the base. But there was no official confirmation to the claim.

