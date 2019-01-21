Taliban attack Afghan security base, 18 killed

At least 18 people were killed and 27 others injured after the Taliban attacked a security base in Afghanistan's Wardak province.
The attack took place at the Afghan Special Forces' station in the provincial capital of Maidan Shar, reports Xinhua news agency.
A suicide bomber detonated his explosives-laden car near the station at around 7 a.m., according to authorities.
The Taliban, while claiming responsibility, also said that a group of attackers has stormed the base. But there was no official confirmation to the claim.
--IANS
ksk/vm
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU