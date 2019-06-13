AP assembly elects new Speaker, witnesses uproar over

Verbal volleys flew thick and fast in the Assembly Thursday as the issue of political defections and conduct of the previous dominated the discourse soon after the House elected the new

Beginning with the of the House, Y S Jaganmohan Reddy, members of the ruling YSR recalled how the previous conducted the House in a "totally biased and arbitrary" manner, in utter disregard to laws and rules.

The House witnessed a heated debate when members were supposed to speak, congratulating the new Speaker.

At the end of it, the Speaker wanted the to become a trendsetter in effectively enforcing the Anti-Defection Law, but hoped he would not get to apply it in the current House.

"Do we need a legislature that cannot enforce the Anti-Defection Law ? Legislature should respect the constitutional principles, constitutional laws.

AP should be the trendsetter in effectively enforcing the Anti-Defection Law. Hope I will not get to apply the law in the current House," Sitaram said, in his thanks-giving address.

The Speaker said the people "elected us all" with a lot of faith and asked the members not to betray it.

Earlier, congratulating Sitaram on his election as Speaker, made a mention of the defection of YSRC legislators into the TDP in the last House.

"Seeing the previous House, everybody understood how a of the House and the Speaker should not be.

Now, we are determined to show how a of the House and the Speaker should be," Jagan said amid thunderous applause.

The previous TDP government turned the Assembly into a House, where the Constitution or laws did not matter, the alleged.

He then referred to the defection of 23 YSRC MLAs into the then ruling and how four of them were even made ministers in the Cabinet.

"The previous government purchased 23 of our MLAs like cattle. Four of them were made ministers. We sought their disqualification under Anti-Defection Law but they didn't care," Jagan pointed out.

"People have disqualified that government which refused to disqualify the defectors. We have seen it in the recent elections," he added.

In a mock observation, Jagan remarked that "God had written such a beautiful script" that the TDP was left with only 23 MLAs and three MPs now (the exact number of MPs it took away from YSRC in the last term).

"That is the beauty of democracy and beauty of God's grace. We are seeing that in the House today," he said.

Jagan also said someone suggested that he lure five or six TDP MLAs into the YSRC fold to deprive Naidu of his opposition status.

"I replied that there will be no difference between me and if I do that," he added.

The claimed that some of the newly-elected TDP MLAs were ready to jump the ship.

"I don't want to reveal how many TDP MLAs are in touch with me. If I start luring MLAs, the TDP will not even have opposition status. But I will not do that.

If someone wants to come and join us, they have to first resign from their post," Jagan maintained.

He requested the Speaker to disqualify such legislators even if they defect by mistake.

Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu, who initially refused to be drawn into the duel, later sought to hit back at Jagan, recalling that the latter's late father Y S Rajasekhara Reddy defected to Indira in 1978, days after getting elected as the then Reddy MLA.

"You claim to be his heir but first know your father's history and how his defection was widely criticized by stalwarts of those times," Naidu pointed out.

He asked Jagan to admit what his father did was wrong.

Members on either side then continued the slanging match and at one point the House was caught in a din when YSRC MLA Chevireddy made a certain remark at the TDP MLAs.

K Atchannaidu took strong exception to Bhaskar Reddy's remark and demanded an apology.

Speaker Sitaram intervened and said he would examine the records and expunge such remarks found objectionable.

The House was subsequently adjourned for the day.

E S L Narasimhan would address a joint session of the and the Assembly on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)