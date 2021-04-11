IPL: He kept his calm and motivated boys, says Dhawan on Pant's captaincy

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2021 to begin on April 9, final on May 30; check full schedule here
Date to Venue: All you need to know about IPL players' auction 2021
IPL 2021 auction: Here's full list of 292 players up for grabs on Feb 18
IPL 2020 final, MI vs DC: Mumbai wins its fifth Indian Premier League title
IPL 2020 road to final: Delhi Capitals' journey to maiden IPL final
-
Delhi Capitals batsman Shikhar Dhawan said that skipper Rishabh Pant "did quite well" in his first game as team's leader as he kept his calm and motivated the boys in the middle.
Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw played knocks of 85 and 72 respectively to chase down the target of 189 runs against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and guided the side to a seven-wicket win on Saturday.
"He did quite well. First of all, I am glad that he won the toss. It was a bit sticky wicket so it was good for us to bat second. He kept his calm and kept on motivating the boys. He did good changes as well and I am sure he only gonna get refined from here with this experience. The best thing is he stays calm and his presence of mind is quite there which is very very good," Dhawan said in a virtual press conference after the game.
"As a senior player, of course, I give advice to him and to the youngsters whenever they come to me and ask for batting tips or mindset things for sure I always share my knowledge with them," he added.
Dhawan's 85 runs off 54 balls was studded with two sixes and 10 fours. He played shots all around the park and troubled CSK bowlers with his clever batting.
"First, I started practising the sweep shot and then I introduced it into my game. I have to improvise my shot according to the field. I knew that CSK will keep square-leg and fine-leg in the 30-yard circle and put fielders at the covers so I knew I have to chip the ball above them. I knew they gonna bowl wide yorkers to me so I was prepared for it," he said.
"It was a good start for me. I will look to continue it in the tournament. Prithvi also did well and we will look to continue this in the tournament. There has been no change in my batting style. I am enjoying my game and you will see playing like this only," the left-handed batsman added.
Earlier, Suresh Raina smashed a sensational fifty in his comeback game before Sam Curran's masterclass in the death overs powered CSK to 188/7 in their 20 overs.
Delhi Capitals will next take on Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium on April 15.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor