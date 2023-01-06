JUST IN
CES 2023: LG Signature OLED M3 TV with 'Zero Connect Technology' unveiled
Google working on cross-device playback system features, says report
Flipkart 'Big Bachat Dhamaal' sale: Check deals and offers on smartphones
Amazon to add Matter-over-Thread support to Echo devices this spring
Amazon announces members exclusive 'Prime Phones Party' sale: Details here
Mass shipment of Apple AR headsets to delay further this year, says analyst
CES 2023: Sennheiser launches wired earphones 'IE 200' at Rs 14,990
In focus at FIFA World Cup, tech is at play on Indian sports fields too
Software company Pegasystems to lay off 4% workforce amid recession fears
Apple to add kickboxing, Beyonce's music, sleep meditations to Fitness+
You are here: Home » Technology » News
CES 2023: LG Signature OLED M3 TV with 'Zero Connect Technology' unveiled
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

TikTok users in US, UK can now tag movies, TV shows in short-form videos

Chinese short-form video-making app TikTok has partnered with IMDb to allow users to tag movies and TV shows in their videos in the US and the UK

Topics
TikTok | Social Media | Social media apps

IANS  |  San Francisco 

TikTok
Photo: Bloomberg

Chinese short-form video-making app TikTok has partnered with IMDb, an online database of information related to films, television series and much more, to allow users to tag movies and TV shows in their videos in the US and the UK.

Up to five tags can be included per video and each tag will point to an in-app page that includes details from the film or series, and also some related videos, reports Engadget.

Users can tag a show or movie by selecting the 'add link' option before posting the video.

If users choose the 'movie and TV' option, they will be able to browse more than 12 million titles that are on IMDb and add the one they are looking for.

This feature is helpful for those users "who share a lot of movie and TV-related posts, as well as those looking for content about their favourite titles," the report said.

Meanwhile, it was reported that the company had quietly added a 'video-scrubbing thumbnail' feature to its platform that allows users to easily find a specific part of a longer video.

--IANS

aj/khz/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on TikTok

First Published: Fri, January 06 2023. 16:38 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU