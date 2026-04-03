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Home / Elections / Assam Elections / News / PM, Assam CM have roadmap for tribal development in Assam, win must: Shah

PM, Assam CM have roadmap for tribal development in Assam, win must: Shah

On the recent violence in the adjoining Garo hills of Meghalaya, Shah said that infiltrators sought to capture power in the Garo council by marrying tribal women, and this led to the strife

Guwahati: Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses the gathring during inauguration of Pragjyotishpur Medical College and Hospital, in Guwahati, Sunday, March 15, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Shah also asserted that tribal areas will not come under the ambit of the Uniform Civil Code (PTI Photo)

Press Trust of India Dudhnoi (Assam)
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2026 | 2:54 PM IST

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Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma have prepared a roadmap for tribal development, and the BJP's return to power in the state will ensure its implementation.

Addressing a rally in Dudhnoi in Goalpara district, Shah said that the Congress never made an Adivasi woman the country's President, but Modi changed that and Droupadi Murmu became the nation's first citizen.

"A roadmap has been prepared by the PM and the Assam CM for the development of tribals... Vote for the BJP to ensure it is taken forward and implemented," he said.

 

Shah also asserted that tribal areas will not come under the ambit of the Uniform Civil Code.

On the recent violence in the adjoining Garo hills of Meghalaya, Shah said that infiltrators sought to capture power in the Garo council by marrying tribal women, and this led to the strife.

"Give us another five years in power in Assam, and we will rid the state of infiltrators and send them back," he said.

The Union home minister said that the BJP restored peace in Assam, but if Congress wins any seat in the April 9 assembly polls, the northeastern state will again witness instability.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Amit Shah Narendra Modi Assam assembly polls Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma

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First Published: Apr 03 2026 | 2:54 PM IST

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