MARKETS LIVE: Indices open lower, Nifty below 10,150 ahead of F&O expiry

At 9:15 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 33,029, down 144 points while the broader Nifty50 index was ruling at 10,126, down 57 points Stocks in news Avanti Feeds Limited - Commencement of commercial production of the additional capacity of 1,75,000 MT of Shrimp feed at Shrimp feed plant Bandapuram, West Godavari District, Andhra Pradesh. Board meeting of Balasore Alloy will be held on 30th March, 2018 for allotment of 1,30,00,000 Equity Shares of Rs. 5/- each at price of Rs. 21.50/- including premium of Rs. 16.50/- per Equity Shares in lieu of 1,30,00,000 Convertible Warrants to the Promoters on Preferential basis Indoco Remedies has received 3 critical and 4 major observations for its Goa unit 1 from UK MHRA. Negative. Dilip Buildcon incorporates new SPV to undertake six laning project in Andhra Pradesh REC transfers transmission arm to PowerGrid KEC International's Saudi Arabia JV becomes its subsidiary RIL arm sells assets in Eagle Ford shale for USD 100 mn. Wipro launches tech centre in Texas, to raise headcount to 2,000 Lupin has received US FDA nod for generic of Clobex Spray. Ashok Leyland will be increasing vehicle prices by at least 2% from April Tejas Networks gets expansion order of Rs 336 crore from BSNL for BharatNet. GSK Consumer says parent is initiating a 'strategic review' of Horlicks, other products and 72.45% shareholding in the company. Mercator raises Rs 100 crore via private placement of bonds to UTI. It is seeking to raise an additional Rs 100 crore via bond issuance. Sical Logistics says JV has won contract from Damodar Valley Corporation for tubed Coal Mine. Majesco gets deal from Tier 1 global insurer for billing software. Fortis Healthcare's hospital division will be hived off and merged with Manipal Hospitals apart from which it will sell a majority stake in its SRL Diagnostics unit to the same group. The transaction will lead to the listing of Manipal Hospitals as the largest hospital services provider in the country by revenue. Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd to list today. (Source: Nirmal Bang) Emkay Global on TCS, Infosys We maintain Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) as our preferred pick among the Tier-I IT Services companies. Given the recent run-up in Technology stocks, we believe that the valuations are now stretched for certain companies as we do not see a meaningful fundamental recovery in growth prospects for FY19. We continue to remain selective in our approach and maintain TCS as our preferred pick among Tier-I IT Services plays. In our opinion, the recent rally offers a good opportunity to exit some of the names such as Infosys, as its discount to TCS would widen further from the current level of 10% to the ideal range of 20-30%, given its inferior business metrics. Photo: @TCS_News

The benchmark opened marginally lower on Wednesday tracking losses in their key Asian counterparts.



Back home, expiry of futures and options contracts for the month of March and profit booking on the last trading day for the current financial year 2017-18 before the long term capital gains tax (LTCG) kicks in from April 2, 2018 are the other factors that will keep sentiment in check. In economic data, investors will also watch out for the fiscal deficit data to be released later in the day.



Benchmark ended higher on Tuesday as a surprise cut in the government’s borrowing programme for the next fiscal year boosted sentiment, with lenders such as the State Bank of India among top gainers. The S&P ended at 33,174, up 108 points while the broader Nifty50 index settled at 10,184, up 54 points.

In the global markets, Asian pulled back on Wednesday as Wall Street was knocked hard on concerns about tighter regulations on the tech industry, denting a brief global equities recovery driven by hopes of easing fears of a trade war between China and the United States.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific outside Japan fell 0.4 per cent, with tech-heavy Korean falling 1.0 per cent. Japan's Nikkei fell 2.1 per cent.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 lost 1.73 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.93 per cent, making their fourth decline in five sessions.



