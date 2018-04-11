MARKETS LIVE: Indices open flat, Nifty above 10,400 mark on Asian cues

Sectoral Trend Top Sensex gainers and losers Markets at Open At 9:16 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 33,916, up 36 points while the broader Nifty50 index was ruling at 10,412, up 10 points Markets at pre-open Index Current Pt. Change % Change S&P BSE SENSEX 33,992.52 +112.27 +0.33 S&P BSE SENSEX 50 10,902.23 +20.20 +0.19 S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50 34,283.55 +67.11 +0.20 S&P BSE 100 10,836.63 +20.17 +0.19 S&P BSE Bharat 22 Index 3,589.43 +3.06 +0.09 (Source: BSE) Today's picks: From Tata Steel to HPCL, stocks to watch on Wednesday Tata Steel Current price: Rs 602 Target price: Rs 612 Keep a stop at Rs 595 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 609 and Rs 611. Book profits at Rs 612. READ MORE Hold longs in Nifty with a stop loss of 10,238: HDFC Securities From the recent bottom of 9951, Nifty has risen 474 odd points, to close at 10402. A 50DMA and 100DMA are currently placed at the same level of 10438 and the same is likely to act as an immediate resistance for the Nifty. Previous top on the Nifty is placed at 10478, which can also act as a resistance. Therefore, the range of 10430-10480 would be considered as a strong resistance zone. As far as support is concerned, 10238, the 20DMA is likely to act as a short term support. READ MORE

The domestic opened largely flat on Wednesday taking cues from their key Asian counterparts.

In the global markets, Asian rose modestly on Wednesday, paring earlier gains as optimism that trade ties between Washington and Beijing were on the mend gave way to questions about the next phase of the diplomatic tit-for-tat between the two countries.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific outside Japan was 0.35 per cent higher. It gained 1.2 per cent the previous day after a speech by Chinese President Xi Jinping was seen as striking a more conciliatory stance following a week of tit-for-tat tariff threats between Beijing and Washington.