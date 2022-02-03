Samajwadi Party govt tried to withdraw cases against terrorists: Nadda

-
BJP national president J P Nadda on Thursday called the SP "supporter of anti-nationals", alleging that the party tried to withdraw cases against "terrorists" when it was in power in Uttar Pradesh.
"Goons" is a small word for them, Nadda said here at Sirathu after Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya submitted his nomination papers for the state Assembly polls.
"They are supporters of anti-nationals," said Nadda, alleging that the Akhilesh Yadav-led previous regime in the state tried to withdraw cases against "terrorists" involved in bomb blasts in the state.
A special court in Gorakhpur has awarded life sentence to one of them, Nadda said.
"In another incident, a CRPF camp in Rampur was attacked, in which seven soldiers were killed. The CBI arrested seven people in the case but Akhilesh Yadav tried to withdraw the case against them on the directions of the person, who is currently fighting the elections from jail," Nadda alleged, apparently referring to Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan.
"Of the seven, four were awarded capital punishment and three got life imprisonment," he said.
If such people rule state, there will be "mafira raj",Nadda said.
"Their leaders are resting either in jails or are out on bail," he added.
Nadda also accused opposition parties of being promoting casteism and dynastic politics.
He said the BJP scrapped the special status of Jammu and Kashmir with the strategy of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and conviction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
"We are busy in the construction of the Ram temple but other parties are busy obstructing it. People who were responsible for firing on 'kar sewaks' are now visiting temples," he said referring to an incident during the Samajwadi Party regime in 1990.
He also credited PM Modi with the construction of a new corridor at the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi.
Our party has brought a law against triple talaq, which the parties who do politics of appeasement were not able to do despite a Supreme Court order, Nadda claimed.
"Modi has provided Rs 5 lakh health insurance cover to poor people of the country, he said.
Hitting out at the Samajwadi Party, the BJP president said, "They are saying that they will give free electricity. When they were in power, they didn't even gave electricity. We have ensured that electricity reaches every corner of the state."
The rally was also addressed by BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan and Apna Dal (S) chief Anupriya Patel.
They all sought votes for the Maurya from Sirathu and for the NDA to form next BJP government in the state.
