Bang Overseas Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Tarmat Ltd, Khandwala Securities Ltd, Golden Tobacco Ltd and Vardhman Polytex Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 17 December 2020.

Tarmat Ltd, Khandwala Securities Ltd, Golden Tobacco Ltd and Vardhman Polytex Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 17 December 2020.

Bang Overseas Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 29.4 at 11:57 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 26712 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2392 shares in the past one month.

Tarmat Ltd spiked 19.98% to Rs 56.45. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 36666 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9166 shares in the past one month.

Khandwala Securities Ltd soared 19.96% to Rs 12.92. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 10790 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1459 shares in the past one month.

Golden Tobacco Ltd added 19.95% to Rs 50.2. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 12791 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4002 shares in the past one month.

Vardhman Polytex Ltd jumped 19.95% to Rs 14.43. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 98314 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18415 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)