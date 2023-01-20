Can Fin Homes Q3 PAT rises 30% YoY to Rs 151 cr

Can Fin Homes announced that its net profit advanced 30.9% to Rs 151.49 crore in Q3 FY23 on 39.6% rise in total income to Rs 709.71 crore in Q3 FY22.

Profit before tax rose by 31.38% to Rs 204.52 crore in Q3 FY23 as compared to Rs 155.67 crore in Q3 FY22.

Operating profit advanced 23.78% to Rs 212.93 crore in Q3 FY23 as against Rs 172.03 crore during the same quarter last year.

Net interest income (NII) improved by 22.23% to Rs 251.71 crore as on 31 December 2022 as compared to Rs 205.93 crore as on 31 December 2021. Net interest margin (NIM) stood at 3.47% in Q3 FY23 as against 3.70% in Q3 FY22.

Gross non performing asset (NPA) stood at Rs 181.14 crore in Q3 FY23 as compared to 177.21 crore in corresponding quarter last year. Net NPA was at Rs 89.29 crore during the quarter as compared to 97.04 crore in same quarter last year.

Gross (NPA) ratio stood at 0.60% in Q3 FY23 as compared to 0.71% in Q3 FY22. Net NPA ratio was at 0.30% in Q3 FY23 as compared to 0.39% in Q3 FY22.

Return on Assets stood at Rs 2.16% in Q3 FY23 as compared to 2.04% in Q3 FY22. Return on equity was at 17.30% in Q3 FY23 as against 15.83% in Q3 FY22.

Provision coverage ratio (PCR) during the quarter stood at 50.71% and capital risk adequacy ratio (CRAR) was at 23.45% as on 31 December 2022.

Can Fin Homes is engaged in a housing finance institution approved by national housing bank (NHB), the apex authority of housing in the country.

The scrip declined 1.16% to Rs 525.60 on the BSE.

