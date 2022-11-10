Healthcare shares gain

Healthcare stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index rising 108.45 points or 0.46% at 23892.67 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Lupin Ltd (up 6.25%), Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd (up 4.83%),Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd (up 2.65%),Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd (up 2.38%),FDC Ltd (up 2.07%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Suven Life Sciences Ltd (up 2.06%), Metropolis Healthcare Ltd (up 1.88%), Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 1.82%), RPG Life Sciences Ltd (up 1.8%), and Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd (up 1.73%).

On the other hand, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd (down 3.61%), Artemis Medicare Services Ltd (down 3.2%), and Poly Medicure Ltd (down 2.84%) moved lower.

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 476.49 or 0.78% at 60557.06.

The Nifty 50 index was down 129.85 points or 0.72% at 18027.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 60.46 points or 0.21% at 29136.68.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 26.1 points or 0.29% at 9066.33.

On BSE,1347 shares were trading in green, 1466 were trading in red and 122 were unchanged.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)