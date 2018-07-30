RRB exam: 71% aspirants given exam centres within 200 km of their cities

The Railway Ministry on Monday said it has allocated examination centres to about 71 per cent candidates for (RRB) examination in their own or nearby cities.

"It is important to note that more than 4.7 million (47 lakh) candidates have applied for the examination. Maximum care has been taken to allocate centres to the candidates in the same or nearby cities," the ministry said in a statement.

"More than 71 per cent candidates i.e. about 3.4 million (34 lakh) candidates, have been allocated centres within 200 kilometres," it said.



The ministry's response came after Congress MP from Bihar's Supaul raised the issue of distant examination centres during Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha.

"It is pertinent to point out that about 99 per cent persons with disabilities and women candidates have been provided centres within 200 km itself," the ministry said.



It said in some states, the number of applicants was much more than the available capacity of suitable exam centres equipped with critical security features such as CCTV, frisking, metal detectors.

"Around 900,000 candidates from Bihar, 950,000 from Uttar Pradesh and nearly 450,000 from Rajasthan have applied for the exams. Interstate movement of some candidates is inevitable," the ministry said.



"But here again it has been ensured that the candidates who had applied early have been accommodated in their own or nearby cities and states whereas those who had applied late, had to be moved out," it said.

Railways said that out of the 26,502 vacancies, only 2,292 are for railway units in Bihar, the remaining 24,210 vacancies pertain to other regions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)