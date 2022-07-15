Poor batting and dropped catches not helping matters: Rohit Sharma

-
India captain Rohit Sharma attributed the massive 100-run loss in the second One-day International against England at Lord's to poor batting and dropped catches, as the hosts struck back after the drubbing in the first game to level the series 1-1.
India were guilty of inept batting on Thursday with the top order, comprising Rohit Sharma (0), Shikhar Dhawan (9), Virat Kohli (16) and Rishabh pant (0), perishing in no time as tall England left-arm quick Reece Topley claimed his career-best figures of 6/24 in ODI cricket to decimate the tourists' batting.
India could only manage 146 in 38.5 overs in their chase of a modest England total of 246.
While Sharma was satisfied with his bowlers, he admitted the top order not firing consistently was the reason for the defeat.
"We bowled pretty well. They (England) had the partnership in the middle with Moeen (Ali) and (David) Willey. Not that the target wasn't chaseable, we just didn't get there," said Sharma.
"If you want to win games, you have to take those catches," said the India captain of the spilt catch of Willey. "All in all, we bowled well. We just didn't bat well. I thought the pitch would get better, but there was something for the bowlers throughout.
"We have enough of bowling options, but we do understand we have a long tail. One of the top-order guys must bat as long as possible," added Sharma, who himself was out for a duck.
The captain hoped India will come back strongly in the decisive third game to try and win the series and add to the T20 series triumph.
"A lot to look forward to. We will get there, see the conditions and adapt," added Sharma.
The final match of the series will be played at Manchester on July 17.
