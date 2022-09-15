WhatsApp working to let users create polls in group chat, says report

-
Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is likely working on a new update that will allow users to create polls in chat.
With this feature, which is under development, group participants will be able to share polls with other members of the group. It will be possible to add up to 12 options but this value may change before the release of the feature, reports WABetaInfo.
This feature is under development so it is not ready to be released to beta testers.
As per the report, an entry point for the feature will be available within the usual chat action sheet where you can find all other media sharing options and it opens the section that we spotted during the development of WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.10.11.
A recent report said that WhatsApp is likely working on a feature that will add a new camera shortcut for iPhone users on their app.
A screenshot showed that the camera shortcut is placed within the navigation bar and it will show up for those users that can already create a community in the future.
It looks exactly like the one implemented on WhatsApp beta for Android (but since there was a bug, it has temporarily been removed in another update), the report had said.
--IANS
vc/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
