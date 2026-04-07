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Fewer sittings, quicker Bill passage mark Assam Assembly's functioning

Assam Assembly saw reduced sitting days but faster lawmaking, with most Bills passed within a week, raising concerns over limited debate and legislative scrutiny

Assam Assembly

Assam Assembly passed more laws in fewer sittings, with most Bills cleared rapidly—raising concerns over limited debate and scrutiny in lawmaking.

Aditi Bagaria New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2026 | 4:59 PM IST

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The 15th Assam Legislative Assembly (2021–2026) functioned with fewer sitting days but faster legislative output, pointing to a model where efficiency has come at the cost of deliberation.
 
PRS Legislative Research data shows that 36 Bills were passed on a single day.
 
While the Assembly met less frequently than before, it passed a significantly higher number of Bills, often within days — or even hours — of introduction.
 
The Assembly met for just 20 days a year on average, down from 25 in the previous House, indicating a reduction in time available for legislative business and debate. In 2023 and 2024, Assam recorded lower sitting days than the average across states.
 
 
A striking 84 per cent of Bills were passed within a week, with very few taking longer, suggesting that legislative speed has often taken precedence over detailed scrutiny.

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On multiple occasions, the Assembly cleared large batches of Bills in a single sitting, including 36 in one day, pointing to a trend of compressed, high-volume lawmaking.
 
On nine occasions, more than 10 Bills were passed in a single sitting.
 
Once passed, most Bills moved quickly through the final stage, with 94 per cent receiving assent within three months, ensuring rapid conversion into law.
 
What stands out 
The data reflects a clear pattern — fewer sittings but faster output, highlighting a shift towards efficiency-driven functioning with limited deliberation time.
 

At a glance

 

·         20 sitting days a year, down from 25 earlier

·         240 Bills passed, nearly double the previous Assembly

·         84 per cent Bills passed within a week

·         4 per cent Bills passed the same day

·         36 Bills passed in a single day (December 24, 2022)

·         94 per cent Bills got assent within three months

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First Published: Apr 07 2026 | 4:59 PM IST

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