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Home / Elections / West Bengal Elections / News / Bengal: EC publishes 8th supplementary list, 5.2 million cases disposed of

Bengal: EC publishes 8th supplementary list, 5.2 million cases disposed of

Verification and disposal of about 5.2 million cases, which were under adjudication, have been completed till Thursday evening

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

Over 6 million names were under scrutiny after the final draft electoral rolls were published

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2026 | 9:56 AM IST

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The EC published the eighth supplementary list and said it has disposed of around 5.2 million cases under adjudication in West Bengal, expressing hope that the process would be completed within the next few days in line with directions of the Calcutta High Court.

Verification and disposal of about 5.2 million cases, which were under adjudication, have been completed till Thursday evening. Work for the remaining nearly 800,000 applicants is in progress and is expected to be completed within the next four days, an EC official said.

Officials expressed confidence that, if the current pace is maintained, the entire adjudication process will be completed by April 7.

 

Over 6 million names were under scrutiny after the final draft electoral rolls were published.

The adjudication is being carried out by judicial officers in compliance with the Supreme Court directions.

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The exercise assumes significance as the first phase of elections in the state is scheduled for April 23, while the last date for filing nominations for the first phase is April 6. The verification process needs to be completed before the rolls are frozen.

The poll official said the issue of security for judicial officers engaged in the verification process has gained added importance following the incident in Malda's Kaliachak, where they were gheraoed on Wednesday night.

"In view of the incident, adequate steps are being taken to ensure the safety and security of judicial officers deployed for voter verification," a source said.

Meanwhile, those whose names do not appear in the supplementary list will now have to approach tribunals for redressal. However, uncertainty remains over when the tribunals will begin functioning.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Election Commission of India West Bengal West Bengal Assembly polls Election Commission Election Comission

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First Published: Apr 03 2026 | 9:56 AM IST

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