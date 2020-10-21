IPL 2020, RR vs SRH: Rajasthan, Hyderabad lock horns in must-win game

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2020, CSK vs SRH highlights: Hyderabad beats Chennai by 7 runs
IPL 2020, SRH vs RR highlights: Tewatia, Parag help RR win by 5 wickets
IPL 2020, RCB vs RR preview: Battle of Royals in first-afternoon game
IPL 2020: SRH vs RR match prediction, playing 11 and head to head details
IPL 2020 DC vs RR preview: Royals aims to halt Capitals' march at Sharjah
-
The inexperienced young guns of both Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad would like to put their hands up in testing times when both teams square off in a must-win Indian Premier League game on Thursday.
Whether it is Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad of Sunrisers or Kartik Tyagi, Riyan Parag of the Royals, the youngsters from both sides will be feeling the pressure of doing something out of the box in case their illustrious seniors fail in that pursuit.
Check IPL live score and match updates here
IPL 2020 points table and race for playoffs
The Sunrisers is currently tottering at the second last place in the eight-team table with just six points from nine game while Royals is a notch ahead with eight points after its comprehensive win over Chennai Super Kings in the previous game.
Check 2020 IPL points table and team standings here
While SRH can't afford to slip up even one bit with five games remaining, RR would be hoping to continue the winning momentum and hope that its foreign recruits continue in good nick like the CSK game.
With IPL reaching its business end, the road ahead is definitely going to be a tough and tricky one for both the teams, and they very well know that they cannot afford any more lapses from hereon as battle for IPL 2020 playoffs started.
Rajasthan Royals Team news
Rajasthan Royals got their campaign back on track after two heavy defeats and would also have the edge over SRH, which lost to KKR in the Super Over in their previous game. Losing Super Over contests often push teams back as KXIP found out after their opening loss to Delhi Capitals.
While Jofra Archer continues to be the backbone of Royals' bowling attack, the wrist-spinning duo of Shreyas Gopal and Rahul Tewatia were terrific in the middle overs against CSK and skipper Smith would be hoping for an encore from his bowlers on Thursday.
In batting, Jos Buttler looked in ominous form the other night, forcing Smith to play the second fiddle but RR would need more consistent partnerships upfront.
All-rounder Ben Stokes is yet to fire and Robin Uthappa had been their weakest link so far, which just might prompt Smith to give a go to someone like Punjab dasher Manan Vohra.
The other aspect that hurt them is Sanju Samson's form which like every other year has gone from good to bad and now worse.
Who holds orange and purple caps in 2020 IPL? Check here
Sunrisers Hyderabd Team news
SRH, on the other hand, would still be smarting from the super over loss to Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday.
David Warner and Co would definitely be hurt by that loss but they need come out of that shock quickly and re-strategise if they want to keep themselves afloat in the T20 event.
With injuries ruling out pace spearhead Bhuvneshwar Kumar and all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, the Orange Army is facing a combination conundrum of sorts on whether to strengthen their batting or their bowling unit, a fact that skipper Warner conceded.
The team heavily relies on its batting unit, mainly on the top four comprising Jonny Bairstow, Warner, Manish Pandey and Kane Williamson.
Skipper Warner will desperately hope better performances from both his batting and bowling units, a must for the team to remain in the hunt.
Squad of both the teams:
Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, Andrew Tye, Kartik Tyagi, Steven Smith (C), Ankit Rajpoot, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, Akash Singh, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Shashank Singh, Varun Aaron, Tom Curran, Robin Uthappa, Aniruddha Joshi, Jofra Archer.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Shreevats Goswami, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, B Sandeep, Sanjay Yadav, Fabian Allen, Prithvi Raj Yarra, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddharth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi.
RR vs SRH match time: 7:30 pm IST.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor